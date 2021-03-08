In the last trading session, 3,588,535 Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.59 changed hands at -$0.48 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $300.44 Million. SRAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.72% off its 52-week high of $29.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.2, which suggests the last value was 32.3% up since then. When we look at Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SRAC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Although SRAC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $20.74 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 34.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.22% of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. shares while 98.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 584.89%. There are 46 institutions holding the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. stock share, with 683 Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 859.59 Thousand SRAC shares worth $15.44 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.98% or 709.12 Thousand shares worth $12.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.