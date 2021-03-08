In the latest trading session, 3,234,719 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $226.02 changing hands around -$13.71 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.16 Billion. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.81% off its 52-week high of $429. The share price had its 52-week low at $208.55, which suggests the recent value is7.73% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 Million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $294.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $250 with $350 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 10.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 96.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.59%. There are 458 institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.72% of the shares, roughly 9.49 Million SNOW shares worth $2.67 Billion.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.47% or 8.86 Million shares worth $2.49 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. With 1830709 shares estimated at $515.16 Million under it, the former controlled 3.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 769.99 Thousand shares worth around $216.68 Million.