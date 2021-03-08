In the last trading session, 1,021,422 Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.69 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.37 Million. RKDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.92% off its 52-week high of $6.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.3, which suggests the last value was 14.5% up since then. When we look at Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 892.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RKDA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) trade information

Although RKDA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.34- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 19.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 142.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RKDA’s forecast low is $4.5 with $9.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +236.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 67.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -12.38% over the past 6 months, a 59.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will rise +12%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $1.67 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $416Million and $309Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 162%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 440.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.96% per year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.19% of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. shares while 11.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.71%. There are 25 institutions holding the Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Ardsley Advisory Partners the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 300Thousand RKDA shares worth $759Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 263.75 Thousand shares worth $667.29 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 173044 shares estimated at $437.8 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 90.71 Thousand shares worth around $229.49 Thousand.