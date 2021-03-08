In the last trading session, 2,072,033 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.3 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.97 Million. RGLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.54% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 67.69% up since then. When we look at Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RGLS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.38 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 5.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGLS’s forecast low is $0.5 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -61.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +173.51% over the past 6 months, a 38.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will rise +39.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.5% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 80.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.6% per year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.43% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares while 31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.13%. There are 31 institutions holding the Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.64% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million RGLS shares worth $8.71 Million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.05% or 3.38 Million shares worth $4.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3094856 shares estimated at $4.18 Million under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 171.95 Thousand shares worth around $232.13 Thousand.