In the latest trading session, 1,561,402 RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.28 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.69 Million. RAVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.38% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the recent value is70.31% up since then. When we look at RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 365.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 Million.

Analysts gave the RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RAVE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Instantly RAVE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.35 on Monday, Mar 08 added 3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 136.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 84.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RAVE’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +95.31% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 95.31% for it to hit the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.3%. The 2021 estimates are for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -461.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.12% of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 37.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.36%. There are 18 institutions holding the RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stock share, with Watchman Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.18% of the shares, roughly 212.45 Thousand RAVE shares worth $193.35 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 148.8 Thousand shares worth $135.42 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 146299 shares estimated at $133.15 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 27Thousand shares worth around $24.58 Thousand.