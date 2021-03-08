In the last trading session, 1,523,209 R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.8. With the company’s per share price at $4.02 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $287.08 Million. RRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.92% off its 52-week high of $4.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 82.09% up since then. When we look at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

Analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

Instantly RRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.70- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 14.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RRD’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.25% for it to hit the projected low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +214.06% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company will drop -66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.02 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.41 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.7%. The 2021 estimates are for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company earnings to decrease by -441.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.25% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares while 74.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.45%. There are 135 institutions holding the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock share, with Chatham Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 7.07 Million RRD shares worth $10.32 Million.

Saba Capital Management, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 6.55 Million shares worth $14.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2081906 shares estimated at $2.91 Million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 1.93 Million shares worth around $4.36 Million.