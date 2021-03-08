In the last trading session, 1,105,921 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $48.54 changed hands at -$1.74 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.32 Billion. PUBM’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.55% off its 52-week high of $76.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.42, which suggests the last value was 53.81% up since then. When we look at PubMatic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 919.04 Million.

Analysts gave the PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PUBM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PubMatic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PUBM’s forecast low is $55 with $64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.31% for it to hit the projected low.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PubMatic, Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.87% or 700.59 Thousand shares worth $19.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd and Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund. With 93405 shares estimated at $2.61 Million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 88Thousand shares worth around $2.46 Million.