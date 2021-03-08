In the last trading session, 1,714,754 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.89 Million. PME’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.1% off its 52-week high of $2.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 44.12% up since then. When we look at Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PME as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) trade information

Although PME has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.64 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 37.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at -0.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is -0.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 1370.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PME’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1370.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1370.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. earnings to decrease by -57.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.25% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.15%. There are 2 institutions holding the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 41.11 Thousand PME shares worth $76.46 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 13.14 Thousand shares worth $24.44 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.