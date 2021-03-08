In the last trading session, 2,700,958 Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.13. With the company’s per share price at $2.78 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.6 Million. OBLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -287.41% off its 52-week high of $10.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 77.7% up since then. When we look at Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 661.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OBLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 121.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBLN’s forecast low is $6.15 with $6.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +121.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 121.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 74.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 700.01 Thousand shares worth $637.29 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 43043 shares estimated at $39.19 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 33Thousand shares worth around $30.04 Thousand.