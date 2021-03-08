In the last trading session, 1,769,871 New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $4.72 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.22 Million. GBR’s last price was a discount, traded about -556.57% off its 52-week high of $30.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 88.35% up since then. When we look at New Concept Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 783.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 Million.

Analysts gave the New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GBR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. New Concept Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) trade information

Although GBR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.35- on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 25.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 226.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 86.95 days.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.7%. The 2021 estimates are for New Concept Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -123.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.63% of New Concept Energy, Inc. shares while 1.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.47%. There are 8 institutions holding the New Concept Energy, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 71.39 Thousand GBR shares worth $138.36 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 29.46 Thousand shares worth $57.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 29463 shares estimated at $57.1 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 8.4 Thousand shares worth around $16.28 Thousand.