In the latest trading session, 1,681,300 Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.59 Million. MRIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -229.48% off its 52-week high of $5.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the recent value is55.49% up since then. When we look at Marin Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRIN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marin Software Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.18 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 19.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 43.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 709.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRIN’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +709.25% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 709.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Marin Software Incorporated earnings to increase by 1.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of Marin Software Incorporated shares while 21.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.53%. There are 20 institutions holding the Marin Software Incorporated stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.56% of the shares, roughly 530.45 Thousand MRIN shares worth $1.07 Million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.5% or 194.11 Thousand shares worth $392.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 159630 shares estimated at $322.45 Thousand under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 30Thousand shares worth around $60.6 Thousand.