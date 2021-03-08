In the last trading session, 1,993,009 LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s per share price at $1.26 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.42 Million. LMFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.1% off its 52-week high of $4.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 76.19% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.92 Million.

Analysts gave the LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LMFA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.66 on Monday, Mar 01 added 24.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.88%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.7%. The 2021 estimates are for LM Funding America, Inc. earnings to decrease by -102.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.73% of LM Funding America, Inc. shares while 22.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.87%. There are 17 institutions holding the LM Funding America, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.63% of the shares, roughly 96.78 Thousand LMFA shares worth $64.84 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 68.6 Thousand shares worth $45.96 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 30394 shares estimated at $20.36 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 19.34 Thousand shares worth around $12.96 Thousand.