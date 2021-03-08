In the last trading session, 1,334,785 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.25 changed hands at -$0.86 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $570.29 Million. SSPK’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.64% off its 52-week high of $29.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the last value was 47.89% up since then. When we look at Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 811.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Analysts gave the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SSPK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

Although SSPK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.92 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 26.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 682.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 341.4 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.6% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. shares while 87.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.95%. There are 50 institutions holding the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.12% of the shares, roughly 2.23 Million SSPK shares worth $28.41 Million.

Bloom Tree Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 1.68 Million shares worth $21.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 110100 shares estimated at $1.41 Million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 25.31 Thousand shares worth around $254.83 Thousand.