In the last trading session, 15,406,664 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.6 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89 Billion. ACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -105% off its 52-week high of $19.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.71, which suggests the last value was 61.35% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.95 Million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ACB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Although ACB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.08 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 20.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACB’s forecast low is $6.14 with $14.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.