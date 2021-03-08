In the latest trading session, 2,397,730 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.11 changing hands around -$0.82 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.18 Billion. LAZR’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.19% off its 52-week high of $47.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.45, which suggests the recent value is57.26% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LAZR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Although LAZR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $29.46 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 24.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LAZR’s forecast low is $30 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.91% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 35.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Luminar Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.57% of Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares while 11.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.49%. There are 94 institutions holding the Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.16% of the shares, roughly 6.91 Million LAZR shares worth $234.85 Million.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 1.5 Million shares worth $50.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.