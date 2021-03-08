Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $60.63 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 26.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $48 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.13% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 93.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.59% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 10.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.32%. There are 79 institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.94% of the shares, roughly 12.5 Million QS shares worth $1.06 Billion.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 9.03 Million shares worth $762.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 763227 shares estimated at $64.45 Million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 374.74 Thousand shares worth around $31.65 Million.