In the latest trading session, 3,899,520 Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.72 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.07 Billion. HL’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.73% off its 52-week high of $8.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.4, which suggests the recent value is75.52% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.78 Million.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Although HL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.38- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 9.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hecla Mining Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.51% over the past 6 months, a 400% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hecla Mining Company will rise +300%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $214Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $217.47 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $136.93 Million and $149.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to increase by 83.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 05 – May 10, 2021. The 0.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.31% per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.8% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 61.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.22%. There are 340 institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.17% of the shares, roughly 54.44 Million HL shares worth $352.77 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 46.96 Million shares worth $304.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 31271109 shares estimated at $202.64 Million under it, the former controlled 5.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 20.53 Million shares worth around $133.03 Million.