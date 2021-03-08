In the latest trading session, 1,490,785 Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.35 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $849.85 Million. EXK’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.16% off its 52-week high of $6.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the recent value is81.5% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.9 Million.

Analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended EXK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Although EXK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.38- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 16.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXK’s forecast low is $3.79 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.84% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.33 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavour Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $40.1 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 102.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 22.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.09%. There are 128 institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6% of the shares, roughly 9.52 Million EXK shares worth $47.97 Million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.32% or 3.69 Million shares worth $18.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 8952980 shares estimated at $45.12 Million under it, the former controlled 5.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $16.24 Million.