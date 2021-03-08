In the last trading session, 1,022,402 Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.6 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.99 Million. DOGZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.13% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.777, which suggests the last value was 51.44% up since then. When we look at Dogness (International) Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DOGZ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Dogness (International) Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Although DOGZ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.12 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 24.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.44 days.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Dogness (International) Corporation earnings to decrease by -694.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares while 0.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.1%. There are 2 institutions holding the Dogness (International) Corporation stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.2% of the shares, roughly 33.69 Thousand DOGZ shares worth $71.08 Thousand.