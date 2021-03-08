In the last trading session, 3,415,185 CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.41 changed hands at $0.4 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $908.19 Million. CMLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.63% off its 52-week high of $27.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 41.13% up since then. When we look at CM Life Sciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts gave the CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CMLF as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CM Life Sciences, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of CM Life Sciences, Inc. shares while 13.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.53%. There are 4 institutions holding the CM Life Sciences, Inc. stock share, with Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million CMLF shares worth $28.98 Million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 2.1 Million shares worth $23.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.