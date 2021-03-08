In the last trading session, 2,573,288 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $3.31 changed hands at $0.43 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.69 Million. CKPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.42% off its 52-week high of $5.376. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 68.28% up since then. When we look at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CKPT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.51- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 5.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 360.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CKPT’s forecast low is $8 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +504.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 141.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $300Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25Million and $972Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 340%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 45%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.62% of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 21.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.48%. There are 79 institutions holding the Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.23% of the shares, roughly 3.24 Million CKPT shares worth $8.59 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 2.38 Million shares worth $6.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1450118 shares estimated at $3.84 Million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $2.79 Million.