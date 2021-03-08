In the last trading session, 1,130,873 Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.41 Million. CETX’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.1% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6, which suggests the last value was 59.18% up since then. When we look at Cemtrex, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CETX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cemtrex, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Although CETX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.088 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 29.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 138.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CETX’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +138.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Cemtrex, Inc. earnings to increase by 78.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.17% of Cemtrex, Inc. shares while 8.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.61%. There are 13 institutions holding the Cemtrex, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.65% of the shares, roughly 116.79 Thousand CETX shares worth $157.66 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 109.7 Thousand shares worth $148.1 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 102485 shares estimated at $138.35 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 30.16 Thousand shares worth around $40.72 Thousand.