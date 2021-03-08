In the last trading session, 1,052,591 BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.48 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.39 Million. BIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.35% off its 52-week high of $4.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 10.81% up since then. When we look at BOQI International Medical, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 Million.

Analysts gave the BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BIMI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BOQI International Medical, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.93 on Monday, Mar 01 added 23.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 475.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 312.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 744.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIMI’s forecast low is $12.5 with $12.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +744.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 744.59% for it to hit the projected low.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.5%. The 2021 estimates are for BOQI International Medical, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.1% of BOQI International Medical, Inc. shares while 0.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.25%. There are 6 institutions holding the BOQI International Medical, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.2% of the shares, roughly 23.15 Thousand BIMI shares worth $38.67 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 17.84 Thousand shares worth $29.79 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.