In the latest trading session, 2,294,332 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.66 changing hands around $2.57 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.73 Billion. BBBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.8% off its 52-week high of $53.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the recent value is88.81% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BBBY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $31.98 on Wednesday, Mar 03 added 5.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.32, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBBY’s forecast low is $14.5 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.46% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -52.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +125.89% over the past 6 months, a -339.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will drop -18.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 105.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.63 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 01, 2021 will be $1.87 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.11 Billion and $1.39 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to decrease by -383.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 67.9% per year.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 13 – April 19, 2021. The 17.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 17.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.76% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 117.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 125.08%. There are 388 institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 19.12% of the shares, roughly 23.18 Million BBBY shares worth $411.7 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.59% or 18.9 Million shares worth $335.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 11240424 shares estimated at $222.56 Million under it, the former controlled 9.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.67% of the shares, roughly 8.09 Million shares worth around $143.66 Million.