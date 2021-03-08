In the latest trading session, 1,327,151 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.77 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $573.04 Million. ACTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.21% off its 52-week high of $31.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.74, which suggests the recent value is41.92% up since then. When we look at ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 Million.

Analysts gave the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ACTC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.5% or 1.25 Million shares worth $13.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. With 170608 shares estimated at $1.89 Million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 94.94 Thousand shares worth around $1.05 Million.