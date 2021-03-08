In the latest trading session, 2,830,665 VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.13 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $789.96 Million. VBIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.41% off its 52-week high of $6.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the recent value is77.96% up since then. When we look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.66 Million.

Analysts gave the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VBIV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.59- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 12.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 110.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VBIV’s forecast low is $3 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +187.54% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -4.15% for it to hit the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.9%. The 2021 estimates are for VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings to increase by 53.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.48% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares while 57.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.9%. There are 155 institutions holding the VBI Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 22.74% of the shares, roughly 55.04 Million VBIV shares worth $151.37 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 22.29 Million shares worth $61.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 19409028 shares estimated at $53.37 Million under it, the former controlled 8.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 4.24 Million shares worth around $11.65 Million.