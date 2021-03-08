In the last trading session, 31,077,778 Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $3.94 changed hands at $1.24 or 0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $706.14 Million. SIFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.49% off its 52-week high of $5.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 85.79% up since then. When we look at Sify Technologies Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SIFY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sify Technologies Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) trade information

Instantly SIFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.25- on Friday, Mar 05 added 24.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 310.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 111.03 days.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8%. The 2021 estimates are for Sify Technologies Limited earnings to decrease by -43.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Sify Technologies Limited shares while 0.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.8%. There are 29 institutions holding the Sify Technologies Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 628.23 Thousand SIFY shares worth $797.85 Thousand.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 261.93 Thousand shares worth $332.65 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 91200 shares estimated at $115.82 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 13.63 Thousand shares worth around $15.67 Thousand.