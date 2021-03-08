In the latest trading session, 16,734,392 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.56 changing hands around $0.26 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.59 Billion. PLUG’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.82% off its 52-week high of $75.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the recent value is93.6% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.36 Million.

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $51.73 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 23.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $29 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +107.28% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -26.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 52.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.1%. There are 458 institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 47.16 Million PLUG shares worth $1.6 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 40.47 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12832508 shares estimated at $435.15 Million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 10.75 Million shares worth around $364.67 Million.