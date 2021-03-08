In the last trading session, 2,391,095 Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.47 changed hands at $0.34 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $496.42 Million. BQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.73% off its 52-week high of $12.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 25.78% up since then. When we look at Boqii Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BQ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Boqii Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Boqii Holding Limited earnings to increase by 38.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Boqii Holding Limited shares while 0.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.79%. There are 4 institutions holding the Boqii Holding Limited stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 6.39 Million BQ shares worth $33.28 Million.

Sanders Morris Harris LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 455.35 Thousand shares worth $2.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.