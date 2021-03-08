In the last trading session, 2,345,795 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $214.25 Million. ASLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.37% off its 52-week high of $6.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 75.73% up since then. When we look at ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 Million.

Analysts gave the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASLN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information

Instantly ASLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.75- on Monday, Mar 01 added 49.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.87%, with the 5-day performance at -0.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 104.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASLN’s forecast low is $5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +163.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 46.2% for it to hit the projected low.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.8%. The 2021 estimates are for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings to decrease by -5.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares while 10.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.72%. There are 9 institutions holding the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.28% of the shares, roughly 2.01 Million ASLN shares worth $3.67 Million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.42% or 1.68 Million shares worth $3.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.