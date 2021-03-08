In the last trading session, 8,592,374 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.74 changed hands at -$0.92 or -0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.17 Billion. HYLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -360.44% off its 52-week high of $58.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the last value was 25.43% up since then. When we look at Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.24 Million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Although HYLN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.15 on Monday, Mar 01 added 25.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Hyliion Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -189.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.02% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares while 16.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.27%. There are 65 institutions holding the Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 7.6 Million HYLN shares worth $125.27 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 2.17 Million shares worth $35.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2598038 shares estimated at $42.82 Million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $36Million.