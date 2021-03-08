In the last trading session, 9,277,329 Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.48 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.86 Million. GEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.75% off its 52-week high of $1.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GEN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) trade information

Instantly GEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.844 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 43.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.4% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is -0.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEN’s forecast low is $0.57 with $0.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $923.49 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $922.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. earnings to increase by 103.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.34% of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. shares while 22.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.53%. There are 65 institutions holding the Genesis Healthcare, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.34% of the shares, roughly 3.7 Million GEN shares worth $1.79 Million.

First Washington Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 3Million shares worth $1.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1001376 shares estimated at $485.37 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 629.32 Thousand shares worth around $305.03 Thousand.