Analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FUTU as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $171.9 on Monday, Mar 01 added 18.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1069.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 661.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FUTU’s forecast low is $372.09 with $1961.53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1297% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 165% for it to hit the projected low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.73 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Futu Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $141.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 198.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 252.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Futu Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 266.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.25% per year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Futu Holdings Limited shares while 32.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.9%. There are 105 institutions holding the Futu Holdings Limited stock share, with ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 6.34 Million FUTU shares worth $289.9 Million.

General Atlantic, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.89% or 3.29 Million shares worth $150.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. With 149793 shares estimated at $6.85 Million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 134.06 Thousand shares worth around $6.13 Million.