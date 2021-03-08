In the last trading session, 13,400,121 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.93. With the company’s per share price at $5.05 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $541.39 Million. SOLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -169.31% off its 52-week high of $13.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 82.38% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SOLO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Although SOLO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.54- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 22.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -0.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 140.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $9.55 with $16.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +217.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 89.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -126.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.17% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 5.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.84%. There are 40 institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.28% of the shares, roughly 5.92 Million SOLO shares worth $36.62 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.37% or 1.74 Million shares worth $10.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF. With 5915307 shares estimated at $36.62 Million under it, the former controlled 18.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 145.94 Thousand shares worth around $903.34 Thousand.