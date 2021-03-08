In the last trading session, 1,484,338 dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.87 changed hands at $1.37 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $547.52 Million. DMYD’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.93% off its 52-week high of $21.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.8, which suggests the last value was 38.25% up since then. When we look at dMY Technology Group, Inc. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 Million.

Analysts gave the dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DMYD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMYD’s forecast low is $25 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.53% for it to hit the projected low.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for dMY Technology Group, Inc. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.