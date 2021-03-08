In the last trading session, 5,559,000 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91Million. DFFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.87% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 71.91% up since then. When we look at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DFFN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Although DFFN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.18 on Monday, Mar 01 added 24.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 517.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 67.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 124.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DFFN’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +124.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 124.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 78.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.73%. There are 27 institutions holding the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.83 Million DFFN shares worth $2.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 830.47 Thousand shares worth $660.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 357650 shares estimated at $284.33 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 188.99 Thousand shares worth around $150.25 Thousand.