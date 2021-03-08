In the latest trading session, 1,792,283 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $142.66 changing hands around -$8.82 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.91 Billion. DASH’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.51% off its 52-week high of $256.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $135.38, which suggests the recent value is5.1% up since then. When we look at DoorDash, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 Million.

Analysts gave the DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DASH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $100 with $195 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.69% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.9% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DoorDash, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.