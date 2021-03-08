In the latest trading session, 1,290,449 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $121 changing hands around $6.35 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.93 Billion. CRSP’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.98% off its 52-week high of $220.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.3, which suggests the recent value is73.31% up since then. When we look at CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Analysts gave the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CRSP as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Instantly CRSP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $133.0 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 9.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.05 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRSP’s forecast low is $52 with $210 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.55% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -57.02% for it to hit the projected low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CRISPR Therapeutics AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.06% over the past 6 months, a 10.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics AG will drop -28.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1299.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.21 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.22 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 Million and $18.12 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -60.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -93.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.5%. The 2021 estimates are for CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings to decrease by -550.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.71% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares while 68.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.38%. There are 405 institutions holding the CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.81% of the shares, roughly 10.41 Million CRSP shares worth $1.59 Billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 7.43 Million shares worth $1.14 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 6384590 shares estimated at $977.54 Million under it, the former controlled 8.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 4.27% of the shares, roughly 3.22 Million shares worth around $492.76 Million.