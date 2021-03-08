In the last trading session, 1,599,905 CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.8. With the company’s per share price at $14.27 changed hands at $0.44 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $189.74 Million. CPSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.23% off its 52-week high of $30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 93.83% up since then. When we look at CPS Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 Million.

Analysts gave the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CPSH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CPS Technologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Instantly CPSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.28 on Monday, Mar 01 added 32.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) is -0.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 716.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 262.56 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for CPS Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 82.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.73% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares while 6.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.9%. There are 13 institutions holding the CPS Technologies Corporation stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.84% of the shares, roughly 245.09 Thousand CPSH shares worth $681.36 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 189.78 Thousand shares worth $527.59 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 109990 shares estimated at $305.77 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.6% of the shares, roughly 79.79 Thousand shares worth around $221.82 Thousand.