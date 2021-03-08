In the last trading session, 3,038,348 Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.66 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $484.75 Million. THCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.48% off its 52-week high of $25.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.16, which suggests the last value was 32.94% up since then. When we look at Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.2 Million.

Analysts gave the Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended THCB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Although THCB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.58 on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 22.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.85% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares while 75.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.63%. There are 56 institutions holding the Tuscan Holdings Corp. stock share, with Alpine Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 1.52 Million THCB shares worth $26.03 Million.

Oxford Asset Management Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 1.15 Million shares worth $11.47 Million as of Mar 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 79198 shares estimated at $1.35 Million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 43.55 Thousand shares worth around $442.01 Thousand.