Analysts gave the Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NVAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Novavax, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.29.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $242.5 on Monday, Mar 01 added 27.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is -0.4% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $307.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVAX’s forecast low is $207 with $397 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novavax, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +69.91% over the past 6 months, a -466.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novavax, Inc. will drop -294.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1173.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 922.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $296.9 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Novavax, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $915.67 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.38 Million and $39.58 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8691.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2213.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Novavax, Inc. earnings to decrease by -32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.