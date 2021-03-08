In the latest trading session, 9,011,683 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.47 changing hands around -$0.37 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.12 Billion. CLOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.6% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.31, which suggests the recent value is15.53% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLOV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Although CLOV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.85- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 22.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLOV’s forecast low is $13 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +100.8% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 74.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 78.1% per year.