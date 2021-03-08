In the last trading session, 6,132,808 Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $1.3 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.39 Million. BRQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -546.15% off its 52-week high of $8.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.811, which suggests the last value was 37.62% up since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BRQS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.78 on Monday, Mar 01 added 26.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 823.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRQS’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +823.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 823.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Borqs Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 61.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.85% of Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares while 17.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.5%. There are 8 institutions holding the Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 419.99 Thousand BRQS shares worth $414.48 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 86.97 Thousand shares worth $85.83 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 61731 shares estimated at $57.22 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 30.26 Thousand shares worth around $29.87 Thousand.