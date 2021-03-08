In the latest trading session, 1,303,027 BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.18 changing hands around -$0.03 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $851.76 Million. BEST’s current price is a discount, trading about -167.43% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the recent value is12.39% up since then. When we look at BEST Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 Million.

Analysts gave the BEST Inc. (BEST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BEST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. BEST Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Although BEST has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.33- on Tuesday, Mar 02 added 4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.2 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.56 days.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BEST Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -47.26% over the past 6 months, a -1650% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BEST Inc. will drop -700%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BEST Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021 will be $1.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.5%. The 2021 estimates are for BEST Inc. earnings to increase by 60.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.61% of BEST Inc. shares while 35.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.34%. There are 160 institutions holding the BEST Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 12.22 Million BEST shares worth $24.94 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 10Million shares worth $20.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3757927 shares estimated at $7.67 Million under it, the former controlled 1.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.84 Million shares worth around $7.3 Million.