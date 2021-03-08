In the last trading session, 2,045,219 Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.17 changed hands at $1.37 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.55 Million. AUVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -290.19% off its 52-week high of $35.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.52, which suggests the last value was 50.71% up since then. When we look at Applied UV, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AUVI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Applied UV, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Instantly AUVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.77 on Monday, Mar 01 added 14.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 398.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 153.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUVI’s forecast low is $17.75 with $17.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +93.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 93.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Applied UV, Inc. earnings to increase by 288.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.83% of Applied UV, Inc. shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.54%. There are 4 institutions holding the Applied UV, Inc. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 58Thousand AUVI shares worth $266.23 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 11.2 Thousand shares worth $51.39 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.