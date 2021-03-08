In the last trading session, 5,841,749 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.87 changed hands at -$1.88 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65 Billion. APPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.3% off its 52-week high of $42.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 43.03% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 872.63 Million.

Analysts gave the AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APPH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Although APPH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $32.48 on Monday, Mar 01 added 48.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -0.5% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, meaning bulls need an upside of 148.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPH’s forecast low is $42 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +148.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 148.96% for it to hit the projected low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AppHarvest, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.