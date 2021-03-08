In the latest trading session, 1,539,513 AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.03 changing hands around $1.53 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.16 Billion. HKIB’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.85% off its 52-week high of $16.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the recent value is46.95% up since then. When we look at AMTD International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 560.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.86 Million.

Analysts gave the AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HKIB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AMTD International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) trade information

Instantly HKIB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.75- on Monday, Mar 08 added 13.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) is 0.4% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 865.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HKIB’s forecast low is $77.54 with $77.54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +865.63% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 865.63% for it to hit the projected low.

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for AMTD International Inc. earnings to increase by 88.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of AMTD International Inc. shares while 4.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.31%. There are 5 institutions holding the AMTD International Inc. stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.2% of the shares, roughly 1.37 Million HKIB shares worth $9.04 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.05% or 1.28 Million shares worth $8.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.