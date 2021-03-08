In the last trading session, 1,618,408 Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.9 changed hands at $1.34 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $247.96 Million. AGFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.12% off its 52-week high of $21.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.59, which suggests the last value was 17.91% up since then. When we look at Agrify Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts gave the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGFY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGFY’s forecast low is $20 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Agrify Corporation earnings to decrease by -200%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.