In the last trading session, 1,250,831 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.27 changed hands at -$0.87 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26 Billion. YI’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.46% off its 52-week high of $45.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.2, which suggests the last value was 65.95% up since then. When we look at 111, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts gave the 111, Inc. (YI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 111, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Although YI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.36 on Monday, Mar 01 added 28.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 244.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 226.5 days.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 111, Inc. earnings to decrease by -31%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of 111, Inc. shares while 7.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.15%. There are 32 institutions holding the 111, Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1Million YI shares worth $6.95 Million.

Totem Point Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 562.79 Thousand shares worth $3.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 22313 shares estimated at $155.08 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 22.05 Thousand shares worth around $153.25 Thousand.