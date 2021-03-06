In last trading session, Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) saw 856,176 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.8 trading at -$0.2 or -0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15 Billion. That closing price of SCR’s stock is at a discount of -97.37% from its 52-week high price of $45 and is indicating a premium of 91.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 255.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +163.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.32% for stock’s current value.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 320700 shares of worth $3.83 Million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 184.17 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.2 Million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.